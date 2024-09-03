Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ski armada in Ushuaia

The southernmost city in the world as a country metropolis

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 06:55

"The city at the end of the world" is the nickname of Ushuaia, a city of 82,000 inhabitants at the southernmost end of Argentina. However, it is not only Spanish that is currently spoken there. The Vorarlberg dialect can also be heard here and there. No wonder, as five Ländle skiers are preparing for the World Cup season there.

comment0 Kommentare

"The temperatures here in Ushuaia are a lot higher than they were this time last year, almost spring-like," reports Patrick Feurstein from Mellau, who is currently preparing for the upcoming World Cup season with the ÖSV WC4 group at the southern tip of Argentina. And the 27-year-old is not the only Vorarlberger in the southernmost city in the world.

In addition to Lauterach veteran Christian Hirschbühl, who is working towards a comeback next winter after a lengthy injury, Feurstein's club colleague Noel Zwischenbrugger is also taking part. They are joined by another Mellau native, 21-year-old Jakob Greber, and last season's high-flyer, 19-year-old Moritz Zudrell from Silbertal. "The two of them have settled in well with the group and we have a lot of fun together," reveals Patrick, who decided to return to his longstanding supplier Rossignol in the spring. "It wasn't a big change for me and things are going really well again."

In the new season, Patrick Feurstein is once again relying on Rossignol equipment. (Bild: zVg)
In the new season, Patrick Feurstein is once again relying on Rossignol equipment.
(Bild: zVg)

The new group coach Wolfi Auderer and his team see it the same way: "In terms of skiing technique, the coaches are already quite happy with me," says the police athlete, who also wants to compete in races as part of the South American Cup next week. "That's all about FIS points so that I can work my way up the start list again." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf