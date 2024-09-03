The southernmost city in the world as a country metropolis

In addition to Lauterach veteran Christian Hirschbühl, who is working towards a comeback next winter after a lengthy injury, Feurstein's club colleague Noel Zwischenbrugger is also taking part. They are joined by another Mellau native, 21-year-old Jakob Greber, and last season's high-flyer, 19-year-old Moritz Zudrell from Silbertal. "The two of them have settled in well with the group and we have a lot of fun together," reveals Patrick, who decided to return to his longstanding supplier Rossignol in the spring. "It wasn't a big change for me and things are going really well again."