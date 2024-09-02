Supplementary date for the Bulls against Hartberg fixed

The Bundesliga has also set the make-up date for the fourth round. As is well known, Salzburg postponed the match against Hartberg due to the Champions League play-off. Due to the Bulls' busy schedule with six matches in the top flight before Christmas, the match against Markus Schopp's team has been set for Wednesday, December 4, starting at 8:30 pm. The venue is the Bullen-Arena. Just four days earlier, the 15th round will take place with the clash between Hartberg and Salzburg.