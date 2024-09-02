Early December
Supplementary date for the Bulls against Hartberg fixed
The Austrian Bundesliga has fixed the dates up to and including round 16. The supplementary date for Salzburg's match against Hartberg has also been set. The Bulls will play at home against the East Styrians at the beginning of December.
After the international break, Salzburg will play Austria Klagenfurt at home in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday, September 14. On September 18, the Bulls will play their first Champions League match in Prague against Sparta (18:45).
The top match between double winners Sturm Graz and Salzburg will take place in the Styrian capital on Sunday, October 6.
The Bundesliga has also set the make-up date for the fourth round. As is well known, Salzburg postponed the match against Hartberg due to the Champions League play-off. Due to the Bulls' busy schedule with six matches in the top flight before Christmas, the match against Markus Schopp's team has been set for Wednesday, December 4, starting at 8:30 pm. The venue is the Bullen-Arena. Just four days earlier, the 15th round will take place with the clash between Hartberg and Salzburg.
For Pep Lijnders' team, the time before Christmas will therefore be very stressful. On November 26, they will play the fifth matchday of the Champions League in Leverkusen. On November 30 and December 4 against Hartberg, on December 7 against Rapid (they lost 2:3 on Sunday), on December 10 the star ensemble of Paris Saint-Germain comes to the city of Mozart.
The scheduling of the final rounds of the basic round in spring (17th - 22nd round) will take place after the last fall round in December, the Bundesliga announced in a press release.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
