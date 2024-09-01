Goofing around in Venice
When the gondolas carry Brad Pitt & George Clooney
The Hollywood cult duo Brad Pitt and George Clooney are 123 years old together. In Venice, the stars goofed around like youngsters in the run-up to their premiere. For "Spider-Man" director Jon Watts, it was a real treat to shoot with these two greats.
It's been twelve years since Brad Pitt (60) and George Clooney (63) were in front of the camera together in "Ocean's Eleven". With the action thriller "Wolfs" (with a lot of the two men's typical banter - in cinemas from September 20), they entered the 81st Venice Film Festival on Sunday to drum up publicity for it.
World stars goofed around like two youngsters
As soon as they arrived, the two international stars were already joking around like two youngsters who seem to have each other on the scoop all the time. And as you know, in this case it's not a movie role they're playing. This is real life. The two appreciate and like each other.
After all, they are sitting in the same Hollywood boat and not just in a water cab together in Venice. Both are filthy rich (Pitt's fortune is estimated at around 300 million euros, Clooney's at over half a billion), and both (inevitably) lead a life in the public eye.
At least they managed to get a bit of privacy at the Hotel Cipriani before the premiere. At 20,000 euros a night, no wonder. Given the hype surrounding their stars, the production company must have been honored to foot the bill.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
