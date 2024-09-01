Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Goofing around in Venice

When the gondolas carry Brad Pitt & George Clooney

Nachrichten
01.09.2024 20:38

The Hollywood cult duo Brad Pitt and George Clooney are 123 years old together. In Venice, the stars goofed around like youngsters in the run-up to their premiere. For "Spider-Man" director Jon Watts, it was a real treat to shoot with these two greats.

comment0 Kommentare

It's been twelve years since Brad Pitt (60) and George Clooney (63) were in front of the camera together in "Ocean's Eleven". With the action thriller "Wolfs" (with a lot of the two men's typical banter - in cinemas from September 20), they entered the 81st Venice Film Festival on Sunday to drum up publicity for it.

World stars goofed around like two youngsters
As soon as they arrived, the two international stars were already joking around like two youngsters who seem to have each other on the scoop all the time. And as you know, in this case it's not a movie role they're playing. This is real life. The two appreciate and like each other.

Brad Pitt (left) and George Clooney banged the drum in Venice for the action thriller "Wolfs". (Bild: AFP)
Brad Pitt (left) and George Clooney banged the drum in Venice for the action thriller "Wolfs".
(Bild: AFP)

After all, they are sitting in the same Hollywood boat and not just in a water cab together in Venice. Both are filthy rich (Pitt's fortune is estimated at around 300 million euros, Clooney's at over half a billion), and both (inevitably) lead a life in the public eye.

At least they managed to get a bit of privacy at the Hotel Cipriani before the premiere. At 20,000 euros a night, no wonder. Given the hype surrounding their stars, the production company must have been honored to foot the bill.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
George ClooneyBrad Pitt
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf