Customs
Böckstein sword dance: “An impressive spectacle”
At the 46th sword dance in Böckstein in the Gastein Valley on Sunday, there was a great deal of pride in the tradition. The custom recalls the miners' sense of status. The highlight was the captain's tribute.
When the swords flash in the former mining settlement of Alt-Böckstein, spectators enjoy being taken on a journey through time. Countless onlookers watched the spectacle on this unusually hot late summer day. "The atmosphere was fantastic," said Alexander Neustifter, who has been Chairman since 1996, in the evening and thanked all the visitors.
Tradition has lived on for centuries
The custom goes back to the miners' right to bear arms, which was documented in 1405. Carrying swords was a privilege that was not granted to any other profession. The dance is still highly symbolic today. The tradition was revived in Böckstein in the 70s.
The dance always begins with a ruffian game, in which the Schalknarr plays an important role. In contrast to this are the imposing formations of the Böckstein squires in their uniforms. At the end, the captain is lifted up. Guests and locals alike applauded the impressive spectacle: "Simply impressive," said one enthusiastic vacationer.
The miners' music provided the backdrop to the traditional festivities. Its roots go back a long way - it was played for the miners back when gold was still being mined.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
