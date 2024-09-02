That's never happened before!
Sturm sets a record – Head of Sport counters criticism
Sturm coach Christian Ilzer is almost alone at home this week - 24 players are away with various national teams. Sporting director Andreas Schicker has already done his homework and "defends" the loan deals at Graz: "You can also generate income with them!"
Only a few days left, then it's over! The transfer window closes in Austria on Thursday. Sturm have done their homework, with only the departure of Sarkaria still to come.
It was an intensive summer of transfers: twelve players were signed - Biereth, Lavalee, Aiwu, Karic, Chukwuani, Malic, Khudyakov, Zvonarek, Yardımcı, Yalcouye, Kern and Beganovic - and the loan of goalkeeper Scherpen was extended by a further year. "The squad planning is complete, we have signed nine players permanently and loaned out four," says Andreas Schicker. However, some in the black environment are critical of the various loan deals at the champions. Tenor: The player is developed further and is gone again after a year. A wasted effort for Sturm, so to speak.
You can also generate income from a loan deal. Many things are possible.
Sturms Sportchef Andreas SCHICKER
"You have to take a differentiated view. We always try to get the best possible deal for the club. There are many possibilities with a loan. You can't always include various clauses, but you can. For example: the player is sold on after his return. We have contributed to his development and therefore cash in. Or he makes a certain number of appearances. Shows: You can also generate income from a loan deal. Many things are possible," explains Schicker.
Less risk
Of course, the dream of all sports directors is a loan with a favorable purchase option. But this option is rarely feasible. "Brighton signed Yalcouye for seven million euros. How can Sturm afford a player like that? But we can still raise our level with a loan. And as we proved with Biereth, a permanent transfer is also possible later, even though no purchase option was originally agreed."
According to the sporting director, a loan has further advantages: "The financial risk is also lower. If I get a player for a fixed transfer fee and he doesn't live up to expectations, I've got him to pick from, so to speak," says the sporting director, who will soon be able to cut back after the transfer stress. "A few more days, then I'll take a short break before the intense fall begins."
24 players with national teams
Christian Ilzer has a manageable group at training this week. "Almost all the players are away," reports the coach. How true! Sturm set an unprecedented record for secondments in the club's history: 24 players (!) - 13 of them from the squad - left for various national teams on Sunday. "But Yalcouye and Yardımcı - our two new players - are here. One focus will be to integrate them quickly. There are also a few lads from the second team," says Ilzer, whose team will test against Kapfenberg at the training center on Thursday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
