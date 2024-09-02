Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

That's never happened before!

Sturm sets a record – Head of Sport counters criticism

Nachrichten
02.09.2024 06:00

Sturm coach Christian Ilzer is almost alone at home this week - 24 players are away with various national teams. Sporting director Andreas Schicker has already done his homework and "defends" the loan deals at Graz: "You can also generate income with them!"

comment0 Kommentare

Only a few days left, then it's over! The transfer window closes in Austria on Thursday. Sturm have done their homework, with only the departure of Sarkaria still to come.

It was an intensive summer of transfers: twelve players were signed - Biereth, Lavalee, Aiwu, Karic, Chukwuani, Malic, Khudyakov, Zvonarek, Yardımcı, Yalcouye, Kern and Beganovic - and the loan of goalkeeper Scherpen was extended by a further year. "The squad planning is complete, we have signed nine players permanently and loaned out four," says Andreas Schicker. However, some in the black environment are critical of the various loan deals at the champions. Tenor: The player is developed further and is gone again after a year. A wasted effort for Sturm, so to speak.

Zitat Icon

You can also generate income from a loan deal. Many things are possible.

Sturms Sportchef Andreas SCHICKER

"You have to take a differentiated view. We always try to get the best possible deal for the club. There are many possibilities with a loan. You can't always include various clauses, but you can. For example: the player is sold on after his return. We have contributed to his development and therefore cash in. Or he makes a certain number of appearances. Shows: You can also generate income from a loan deal. Many things are possible," explains Schicker.

Less risk
Of course, the dream of all sports directors is a loan with a favorable purchase option. But this option is rarely feasible. "Brighton signed Yalcouye for seven million euros. How can Sturm afford a player like that? But we can still raise our level with a loan. And as we proved with Biereth, a permanent transfer is also possible later, even though no purchase option was originally agreed."

Development coach Günther Neukirchner with new signing Yardımci. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Development coach Günther Neukirchner with new signing Yardımci.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

According to the sporting director, a loan has further advantages: "The financial risk is also lower. If I get a player for a fixed transfer fee and he doesn't live up to expectations, I've got him to pick from, so to speak," says the sporting director, who will soon be able to cut back after the transfer stress. "A few more days, then I'll take a short break before the intense fall begins."

24 players with national teams
Christian Ilzer has a manageable group at training this week. "Almost all the players are away," reports the coach. How true! Sturm set an unprecedented record for secondments in the club's history: 24 players (!) - 13 of them from the squad - left for various national teams on Sunday. "But Yalcouye and Yardımcı - our two new players - are here. One focus will be to integrate them quickly. There are also a few lads from the second team," says Ilzer, whose team will test against Kapfenberg at the training center on Thursday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Burghard Enzinger
Burghard Enzinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf