In service to Tyrol
Province is looking for employees and invites you to try out jobs
Anyone who would like to work as a state employee in Tyrol will soon be able to find out about possible job prospects at a taster day in Innsbruck.
Around 5000 people are employed by the state of Tyrol, making it one of the largest employers in western Austria. In addition, there are more than 80 apprentices in over 20 professions - from book printing to road maintenance and administration. Anyone interested in a job in the state service can gain an insight on September 11. That's when the state of Tyrol is once again hosting an "Applicants' Day" at Landhaus 1 in Innsbruck.
In the afternoon, employees of the state will provide information in the Great Hall about the various fields of activity on offer and answer questions in personal discussions. Interested parties can obtain non-binding information about job vacancies, internships and apprenticeships in the provincial administration.
Applicant Day of the Province of Tyrol
- September 11, 3:30-6 p.m., Great Hall, Landhaus 1, Innsbruck.
- Information about the day at www.tirol.gv.at/bewerberinnentage
- Information about the state as an employer at www.tirol.gv.at/karriere
"Many attractive benefits"
"As an employer, the Province of Tyrol takes the best possible care of its employees and offers many attractive benefits such as flexible working hours, exciting training opportunities and support," says Personnel Officer and Governor Anton Mattle.
