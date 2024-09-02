Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In service to Tyrol

Province is looking for employees and invites you to try out jobs

Nachrichten
02.09.2024 17:00

Anyone who would like to work as a state employee in Tyrol will soon be able to find out about possible job prospects at a taster day in Innsbruck.

comment0 Kommentare

Around 5000 people are employed by the state of Tyrol, making it one of the largest employers in western Austria. In addition, there are more than 80 apprentices in over 20 professions - from book printing to road maintenance and administration. Anyone interested in a job in the state service can gain an insight on September 11. That's when the state of Tyrol is once again hosting an "Applicants' Day" at Landhaus 1 in Innsbruck.

In the afternoon, employees of the state will provide information in the Great Hall about the various fields of activity on offer and answer questions in personal discussions. Interested parties can obtain non-binding information about job vacancies, internships and apprenticeships in the provincial administration.

Applicant Day of the Province of Tyrol

"Many attractive benefits"
"As an employer, the Province of Tyrol takes the best possible care of its employees and offers many attractive benefits such as flexible working hours, exciting training opportunities and support," says Personnel Officer and Governor Anton Mattle.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Nicole Greiderer
Nicole Greiderer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf