Province is looking for employees and invites you to try out jobs

Around 5000 people are employed by the state of Tyrol, making it one of the largest employers in western Austria. In addition, there are more than 80 apprentices in over 20 professions - from book printing to road maintenance and administration. Anyone interested in a job in the state service can gain an insight on September 11. That's when the state of Tyrol is once again hosting an "Applicants' Day" at Landhaus 1 in Innsbruck.