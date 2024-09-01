Rescue from US exile
Friends launch “Bring Harry back from the cold” campaign
Friends of the British Prince Harry are said to have launched a kind of bring-back campaign shortly before his 40th birthday. They want the prince to spend more time in his homeland and become a popular figure again. They are calling the campaign: "Operation: Bring Harry back in from the cold."
As the Daily Mail revealed at the weekend, the younger brother of Prince William and son of the late Princess Diana and King Charles is said to be longing for his old home. A permanent return is of course out of the question for him, as his American wife Meghan seems to hate Britain too much.
However, he could imagine frequent visits home. He has therefore already fired his US advisors, and now his former gang is to help. The prince is said to have activated them with lots of WhatsApp messages.
"Rehabilitation" started
In order to put the plan into action, he turned to his old Eton friends, who are said to have started planning his return from exile in the US. They call the now not-so-secret operation: "Operation Bring Harry In From The Cold."
The first phase of the "rehabilitation" of the prince, who quit everything in 2020 and moved to the US with his family, will see him spend more time in the UK to improve his relationship with his father King Charles III and possibly initiate a partial return to the royal family.
As a next step, his friends want him to take on "very low-key royal duties" to prove himself and win over the British public again.
Certain royals would have to allow it
The newspaper's source sees only one problem: the plan will only work "if certain members of the family have the strength to allow it".
There are considerable doubts about this. At the funeral of their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes, the feuding brothers William and Harry did not even look at each other. According to reports, there was an ice age between the two and they both sat at the back of the church, but far away from each other.
Prince Harry made serious accusations against his brother William in his memoirs "Spare" and claimed, among other things, that he had pushed him onto a dog bowl during an argument. In the book, he also accused William and his wife Kate of insensitivity towards his wife Duchess Meghan when they first met and she wanted to hug them.
Reconciliation like Liam and Noel?
The couple felt abandoned by the royal family after their wedding in 2018. They were thrown to the British press, and Duchess Meghan also told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that members of the royal family had talked about the skin color of their then unborn child Archie during her pregnancy, whereupon the royals were accused of racism.
Will William ever be able to forgive his brother? In the UK, however, hope has just been raised and the gag has been born that once Liam and Noel Gallagher have reconciled, the day could come when William and Harry bury the hatchet.
