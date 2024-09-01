Vorteilswelt
Tradition

Carinthian gendarmerie at the Kaisertage for the first time

Nachrichten
01.09.2024 20:01

The Carinthian traditional gendarmerie was invited to Bad Ischl for the birthday.

It has already been 194 years since Franz Joseph was born - and there are still celebrations around the birthday of the former emperor on August 18th. The Carinthian traditional gendarmerie also moved out to Bad Ischl for the occasion.

In addition to the Habsburg-Lothringen family, the Imperial Mass in the parish church of St. Nicholas was also attended by the flags of numerous traditional regiments and associations from all over Austria and abroad. In a colorful procession, around 700 uniformed guardsmen from the former imperial troops marched through the city to the Imperial Villa.

There was a military ceremony with multiple salutes and cannon shots from the regiments. The Carinthian traditional gendarmerie, invited to this event in Bad Ischl in the Salzkammergut for the first time this year, had the great honor of marching at the head of the procession together with the famous Deutschmeister regiment in front of thousands of enthusiastic spectators.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

