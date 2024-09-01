Tradition
Carinthian gendarmerie at the Kaisertage for the first time
The Carinthian traditional gendarmerie was invited to Bad Ischl for the birthday.
It has already been 194 years since Franz Joseph was born - and there are still celebrations around the birthday of the former emperor on August 18th. The Carinthian traditional gendarmerie also moved out to Bad Ischl for the occasion.
In addition to the Habsburg-Lothringen family, the Imperial Mass in the parish church of St. Nicholas was also attended by the flags of numerous traditional regiments and associations from all over Austria and abroad. In a colorful procession, around 700 uniformed guardsmen from the former imperial troops marched through the city to the Imperial Villa.
There was a military ceremony with multiple salutes and cannon shots from the regiments. The Carinthian traditional gendarmerie, invited to this event in Bad Ischl in the Salzkammergut for the first time this year, had the great honor of marching at the head of the procession together with the famous Deutschmeister regiment in front of thousands of enthusiastic spectators.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.