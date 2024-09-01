Former deputy governor Franz Sauerzopf is dead

"Franz Sauerzopf was not only a tireless fighter for a modern, future-oriented Burgenland, but also a friend and mentor who was always a role model for us all thanks to his humanity and drive," explained ÖVP provincial party chairman Christian Sagartz. Even in old age and despite his illness, Sauerzopf's charisma was unbroken: "Burgenland has lost a great son. He was always available for a good chat and an important contact for many colleagues and companions. Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with his family and loved ones in these difficult hours."