Mourning in politics
Former deputy governor Franz Sauerzopf is dead
The ÖVP Burgenland pays tribute to the commitment of the deceased party member and great political shaper.
Burgenland mourns the loss of Franz Sauerzopf. Born in Mattersburg, he played a key role in shaping the state's political life as Deputy Governor for many years. His tireless commitment to the people and his vision for a modern, cosmopolitan Burgenland made him one of the most outstanding representatives of his time. He died on Sunday at the age of 92.
Sauerzopf was born on May 17, 1932 and studied law after graduating from high school, later also at the University of World Trade. After his appointment as a judge in 1958, he was initially head of the Eisenstadt District Court. He later moved to the Eisenstadt Regional Court and the Higher Regional Court. He was also Chairman of the Social Insurance Arbitration Court and Chairman of the Senate at the Eisenstadt Provincial Court.
Great political role model
His political career began in 1967 in local politics in Mattersburg. In 1972 he became a member of the provincial parliament, in 1978 chairman of the ÖVP provincial party, member of the provincial government and deputy governor. Despite ups and downs, Sauerzopf always managed to maintain a clear line. He retired in 1993.
"Franz Sauerzopf was not only a tireless fighter for a modern, future-oriented Burgenland, but also a friend and mentor who was always a role model for us all thanks to his humanity and drive," explained ÖVP provincial party chairman Christian Sagartz. Even in old age and despite his illness, Sauerzopf's charisma was unbroken: "Burgenland has lost a great son. He was always available for a good chat and an important contact for many colleagues and companions. Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with his family and loved ones in these difficult hours."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
