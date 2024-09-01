Cars damaged
Two seriously injured in accidents involving motorcycles
Two seriously injured motorcyclists were involved in accidents in Upper Austria on Saturday. In Linz, a milled edge was probably the cause of the fatal fall of a 57-year-old man, while in Vorderweißenbach a biker (32) went onto the oncoming lane in a blind bend and crashed into a car.
An approximately five centimeter high milling edge and a manhole cover, which protruded eight centimeters due to the missing surface, may have caused the serious motorcycle crash in Linz on Saturday afternoon. A 57-year-old lost control of his two-wheeler in a roadworks area in the middle of an intersection.
The man from Linz fell onto the road and came to rest between a traffic light and a lamppost. His motorcycle crashed into a car. After receiving first aid from the emergency doctor, the 57-year-old was taken to a hospital in Linz. His two-wheeler was badly damaged, but there was only minor damage to the car.
Head-on collision with a car
Just a short time earlier, there had been another motorcycle accident in the village of Stumpten in Vorderweißenbach. A 32-year-old from Bad Leonfelden had crossed the middle of the road in a blind right-hand bend. Because of an oncoming car, he put his motorcycle on the ground and crashed head-on into the car of a 39-year-old Czech.
To hospital by helicopter
The two-wheeler driver skidded past the vehicles himself and came to rest seriously injured in the middle of the road. After being treated by the Zwettl an der Rodl emergency medical team, the 32-year-old was flown to a hospital in Linz by the Christophorus 10 rescue helicopter. The Czech driver only suffered minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
