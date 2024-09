Charlie Wurz ends rookie season in Formula 3

The title was secured by Italian Leonardo Fornaroli (Trident), who took third place thanks to an overtaking maneuver on the last corner and thus remained two points ahead of his compatriot Gabriele Mini (Prema). The 19-year-old Fornaroli won the championship, which was held as part of Formula 1 on ten tracks with one sprint and one main race each, without winning a race, but finished on the podium seven times. Frenchman Sami Meguetounif (Trident) celebrated victory in Italy.