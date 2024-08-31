Major operation in Oetz
Storage area of joinery completely burnt out
A heated operation for four fire departments in Oetz (Imst district) on Saturday night! A covered storage area of a joinery caught fire. The emergency services were able to prevent the worst. The adjacent road had to be closed for hours.
At around 1.35 am, the sirens went off in Oetz. A covered storage area of a joinery had caught fire. Around 70 cubic meters of wood, a front forklift and a small truck were inside. A photovoltaic system was mounted on the roof.
The distance to the main building was relatively small.
Ferdinand Stecher, FF-Kommandant-Stv. Oetz
"It was critical because it was close to the joinery. The distance to the main building was relatively small," explains Ferdinand Stecher, head of operations and deputy commander of the Oetz fire brigade. In addition, the stored wood should not be underestimated at these temperatures, this is "always critical and a tricky story".
The operation ended at around 6 o'clock. Four guards remained on site to watch over the fire. This will continue until around midday
Ferdinand Stecher, FF-Kommandant-Stv. Oetz
Thanks to the rapid intervention of the Oetz, Oetzerau, Silz and Imst fire departments, it was ultimately possible to prevent the fire from spreading to the main building. However, the building structure and roof truss were severely damaged. According to the police, it is likely to be a total loss.
Many unanswered questions
The cause of the fire is still unclear and the police are investigating. The amount of damage is also still unknown. "The operation ended at around 6 o'clock. Four guards remained on site to watch the fire. This will continue until around midday," concludes Stecher.
The nearby Ötztalstraße also had to be closed to all traffic in the area of the fire until shortly after 4 o'clock due to the extinguishing work.
