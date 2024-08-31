Campers reluctantly vacated the Kirtag meadow

Campers block the Kirtag area

This was also the case on Thursday, when several caravans set up camp in Traun for the third time since July. "The spokesperson for the group told me that they wanted to stay for three weeks, whereupon I had to tell him that this wasn't possible because there was a folk festival coming up at our site, for which the set-up work would begin on Monday." Koll's interlocutor was unimpressed, refused to accept the alternative space offered and claimed the Kirtag area. In the end, it was agreed that the group would set up their "tents" at the other end of the meadow. "This means that nothing stands in the way of the construction work for our Kirtag. I also made it clear to the speaker what I expect from a proper stay with us," said the mayor.