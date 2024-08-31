Now 165 euros fine
“Corona sin” caught up with West Styrian after 3 years
The BH Voitsberg has only now issued the penalty notice: Because he violated the strict curfew in 2021, a person affected must now pay. And that's 165 euros!
Fortunately, the Covid pandemic is long gone - or so you would think. Because for the authorities, the chapter is not yet closed, as a man from western Styria has now found out. A few days ago, the young man received a penalty notice from the Voitsberg district authority, issued on 14 August 2024. However, his offence was not just a few weeks ago, but almost three (!) years ago. Now he has to pay 165 euros or serve a substitute custodial sentence of 2 days and 21 hours. What happened?
Driving home from the supermarket at the time
The incident dates back to November 20, 2021, when the person concerned was driving home in the evening to do the shopping for his grandmother, as he wrote in a statement to the district authority. However, the supermarket had already closed at that time and a police patrol stopped him on his way home. He had violated corona exit rules and was unable to show proof of 2G.
The letter from the Voitsberg district administration proves that the coronavirus-related misconduct in Styria has not been dealt with at all.
Markus Leinfellner, Nationalratsabgeordneter (FPÖ)
Bild: FPÖ
"All proceedings initiated on time"
Why is the notice only coming now? "We initiated all infringement proceedings in due time," says Eva Ninaus from the Voitsberg BH, but we waited for the findings of the highest courts following appeals in order to have legal certainty.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
