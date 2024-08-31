“Corona sin” caught up with West Styrian after 3 years

Fortunately, the Covid pandemic is long gone - or so you would think. Because for the authorities, the chapter is not yet closed, as a man from western Styria has now found out. A few days ago, the young man received a penalty notice from the Voitsberg district authority, issued on 14 August 2024. However, his offence was not just a few weeks ago, but almost three (!) years ago. Now he has to pay 165 euros or serve a substitute custodial sentence of 2 days and 21 hours. What happened?