Sturm Grez v WSG Tirol – LIVE from 7.30pm

Reunion for Semlic

The visiting coach is facing an emotional game. "I'd have to lie if I said it wasn't a special game for me," said Semlic. The Styrian coach of the Tyroleans worked in the Sturm academy from 2017 to 2020. He is very much looking forward to the clash, emphasized the 41-year-old Graz native, but it is not about the coach's sensitivities. "We will see how far we are and how we can play our style of soccer against a top opponent."