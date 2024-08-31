Bundesliga in the ticker:
Sturm Grez v WSG Tirol – LIVE from 7.30pm
Fifth round of the Austrian Bundesliga. Sturm Graz host WSG Tirol, we report live at 19:30 - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
There is nothing to shake about the starting position. Double winners Sturm Graz are determined to secure their fourth Bundesliga win in a row and extend their excellent record against WSG Tirol. "We will prepare well for WSG in order to pick up where we left off last time in terms of results," announced Sturm coach Christian Ilzer.
Room for improvement
With a win, the defending champions would take over the lead in the table at least until Salzburg play Rapid on Sunday. Ilzer again identified a week of steps forward. Although there were also phases in the 3:1 cup win in Ried "that we had to talk about", the direction is right. "Harmony and cohesion are developing in a good direction."
The transfer market will soon be less on Ilzer's mind again. In Graz, the end of a transfer period accompanied by disruptive fires (September 5) is eagerly awaited. "I'll be glad when the transfer window is closed," admitted Ilzer, who welcomed Brighton loanee Malick Yalcoundé to team training for the first time on Friday. "He will bring us a lot of joy." The purchasing program is not yet complete. "One more is coming," Ilzer announced. The loan of Turkish striker Erencan Yardimci from Hoffenheim is considered likely.
Ilzer did not want to know anything about a sporting self-runner on Saturday. Under new coach Philipp Semlic, WSG present themselves as a strong team, especially in the build-up third. "Against opponents like this, you have to be good against the ball, but also constantly build up pressure with the ball."
Reunion for Semlic
The visiting coach is facing an emotional game. "I'd have to lie if I said it wasn't a special game for me," said Semlic. The Styrian coach of the Tyroleans worked in the Sturm academy from 2017 to 2020. He is very much looking forward to the clash, emphasized the 41-year-old Graz native, but it is not about the coach's sensitivities. "We will see how far we are and how we can play our style of soccer against a top opponent."
The record clearly speaks against his team. Sturm have not lost any of their twelve games against Wattens. Ten games, including all six home games, were won. Most recently, Ilzer's team won four in a row. However, the Tyrolean coach in each of these games was Thomas Silberberger.
His successor put his team to the test. "They are simply so solid with their conviction in their play and the clarity of their processes that they have brutal quality. They are the most intense team in Austrian soccer," Semlic said of the champions. "It will be a big challenge to counter them."
Although the Wattener Sportgemeinschaft won at the start of the season (2:1 against Altach), they only picked up one point in the following three games. Following the injuries to Lukas Hinterseer and Tobias Anselm, Semlic had to improvise in attack. With the return of Florian Rieder, a new option has recently been added.
