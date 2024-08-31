Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bundesliga in the ticker:

Sturm Grez v WSG Tirol – LIVE from 7.30pm

Nachrichten
31.08.2024 06:00

Fifth round of the Austrian Bundesliga. Sturm Graz host WSG Tirol, we report live at 19:30 - see ticker below. 

comment0 Kommentare

Here is the live ticker:

There is nothing to shake about the starting position. Double winners Sturm Graz are determined to secure their fourth Bundesliga win in a row and extend their excellent record against WSG Tirol. "We will prepare well for WSG in order to pick up where we left off last time in terms of results," announced Sturm coach Christian Ilzer.

Room for improvement
With a win, the defending champions would take over the lead in the table at least until Salzburg play Rapid on Sunday. Ilzer again identified a week of steps forward. Although there were also phases in the 3:1 cup win in Ried "that we had to talk about", the direction is right. "Harmony and cohesion are developing in a good direction."

Christian Ilzer (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Christian Ilzer
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

The transfer market will soon be less on Ilzer's mind again. In Graz, the end of a transfer period accompanied by disruptive fires (September 5) is eagerly awaited. "I'll be glad when the transfer window is closed," admitted Ilzer, who welcomed Brighton loanee Malick Yalcoundé to team training for the first time on Friday. "He will bring us a lot of joy." The purchasing program is not yet complete. "One more is coming," Ilzer announced. The loan of Turkish striker Erencan Yardimci from Hoffenheim is considered likely.

Ilzer did not want to know anything about a sporting self-runner on Saturday. Under new coach Philipp Semlic, WSG present themselves as a strong team, especially in the build-up third. "Against opponents like this, you have to be good against the ball, but also constantly build up pressure with the ball."

Reunion for Semlic
The visiting coach is facing an emotional game. "I'd have to lie if I said it wasn't a special game for me," said Semlic. The Styrian coach of the Tyroleans worked in the Sturm academy from 2017 to 2020. He is very much looking forward to the clash, emphasized the 41-year-old Graz native, but it is not about the coach's sensitivities. "We will see how far we are and how we can play our style of soccer against a top opponent."

WSG coach Philipp Semlic (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
WSG coach Philipp Semlic
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

The record clearly speaks against his team. Sturm have not lost any of their twelve games against Wattens. Ten games, including all six home games, were won. Most recently, Ilzer's team won four in a row. However, the Tyrolean coach in each of these games was Thomas Silberberger.

His successor put his team to the test. "They are simply so solid with their conviction in their play and the clarity of their processes that they have brutal quality. They are the most intense team in Austrian soccer," Semlic said of the champions. "It will be a big challenge to counter them."

Although the Wattener Sportgemeinschaft won at the start of the season (2:1 against Altach), they only picked up one point in the following three games. Following the injuries to Lukas Hinterseer and Tobias Anselm, Semlic had to improvise in attack. With the return of Florian Rieder, a new option has recently been added.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf