Plans of the owners
New features and fall festival at Fruchthof Innsbruck
Following the takeover of the Fruchthof shopping center in the east of the Tyrolean capital, the new owners reveal their plans for the future. Some renovation work is to improve the shopping experience and expand the product range. In the fall, they invite you to a party.
The popular Fruchthof in Innsbruck was saved at the last minute, as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. Thanks to the takeover by Johannes Marsoner and Johann Berchtold jun., customers can continue to shop and enjoy lunch menus in the culinary center in the east of the city.
On Thursday evening, the neo-owners invited media representatives to report on their plans for the future.
Despite the upcoming modernizations, the authentic market hall character will be retained.
Some modernizations will be implemented in the future
The following renovation work is planned from next spring:
- The fish counter will be expanded to increase the product range.
- The Fischiff restaurant will be renovated.
- An additional entrance will be built on the north side of the Fruchthof to optimize access.
Market and fish counter remain flagships
"Despite the upcoming modernizations, the authentic market hall character will be retained, while the overall experience for visitors will be further enhanced. The Fruchthof will therefore remain Innsbruck's culinary flagship and an indispensable destination for gourmets," the owners emphasize in unison.
With regard to the sales areas, Marsoner and Berchtold jun. let it be known that "the Fruchthof Markt and the fish counter will remain the flagships. The Lener Brotbuben, Frank's Oliven, Hörtnagl, Thai Kitchen and Trafik Huber-Hruschka round off the shopping experience".
Culinary delicacies and live music at the festival
They are also inviting customers to the "Fruchthof Autumn Festival", which will take place on September 28 from 4 pm. On offer will be selected culinary delights ranging from fish dishes and Italian classics to grilled delicacies, exclusive wines from a wide variety of winemakers, excursions into the world of rum and exquisite whiskeys as well as local and international beer delicacies.
The B.Streetband, which plays live, and a DJ will ensure a good atmosphere. The number of participants is limited, tickets are available online or on site.
