New features and fall festival at Fruchthof Innsbruck

Culinary delicacies and live music at the festival

They are also inviting customers to the "Fruchthof Autumn Festival", which will take place on September 28 from 4 pm. On offer will be selected culinary delights ranging from fish dishes and Italian classics to grilled delicacies, exclusive wines from a wide variety of winemakers, excursions into the world of rum and exquisite whiskeys as well as local and international beer delicacies.