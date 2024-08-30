Hottest summer on record in Linz and Freistadt

"Renaturation instead of concreting"

The climate records show that there is not much time left to "avert the climate catastrophe", concluded Kaineder. We also need to "step up our game" when it comes to adapting to climate change. Above all, "much more attention" needs to be paid to health protection through natural cooling of trees and greening of cities. This also applies to protection against increasingly intense storms and flooding. "Renaturation instead of concreting" is therefore the only way forward.