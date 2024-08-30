Capacity utilization: 98.2
The Salzburg Festival takes stock
Tomorrow, Saturday, the Salzburg Festival comes to an end for the 104th time. The Festival Directorate takes stock with satisfaction. The country's cultural landmark once again captivated visitors from all over the world this year.
After 172 performances in 44 days at 15 venues, the Salzburg Festival Board of Directors led by Kristina Hammer, Markus Hinterhäuser and Lukas Crepaz is delighted with an occupancy rate of 98.2%.
A total of 255,152 visitors attended the 104th edition of the Festival this year. With 98.2% of tickets sold, the occupancy rate is similar to the previous year (98.5%).
Schönberg concert series a success
34 performances, five staged and four concert productions were on the opera program, 85 performances in concert. Of these, 14 concerts were part of the Ouverture Spirituelle series, which this year was entitled "Et exspecto". The Salzburg Festival dedicated a concert series to Arnold Schönberg on the occasion of his 150th birthday.
Jedermann nine times in front of the cathedral
In addition to three new staged productions, two world premieres, a multidisciplinary performance and a ballet, Marina Dawydowa's new drama director's first program also included the readings she conceived.
Robert Carsen's new Jedermann, the play about the rich man's death, went on stage with Philipp Hochmair and Deleila Piasko to great acclaim. Nine of the 14 performances took place on Domplatz and five in the Grosses Festspielhaus.
