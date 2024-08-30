“I’m not Messi!” Formula 1 newcomer feels the pressure

The expectations of a sporting nation

Nevertheless, the Argentinian also feels the pressure on him. Especially in his home country, where he is compared to other sports stars such as Lionel Messi: "I see that they sometimes compare me, but then I think: You guys are crazy! Messi is God, and how can you compare me? But it's now 23 years without a Formula 1 driver from Argentina. So it makes the Argentinians very happy because it's a special moment for everyone - and for me too."