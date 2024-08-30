Sargeant's successor
“I’m not Messi!” Formula 1 newcomer feels the pressure
For Franco Colapinto, the dream of Formula 1 has come true. His debut in the Williams is coming up this weekend. The Argentinian is looking forward to the experience, but he also feels the pressure. His message: "Please be patient, I'm not Messi".
"Since I was a kid, I've always dreamed of it coming true, and the fact that I can stand here today and talk to you all is a joy, and I'm just extremely grateful to Williams for this opportunity," Colapinto says, full of anticipation at his first official Formula 1 media appointment.
The promotion following the dismissal of Logan Sargeant came as quite a surprise to the Argentinian, as he admits. Within a few hours, his childhood dream finally came true. "I just want to take it step by step and focus on myself. The most important thing is that I concentrate on my job and do what the team expects of me - and I'm more than confident that I can do that," says the 21-year-old confidently.
The expectations of a sporting nation
Nevertheless, the Argentinian also feels the pressure on him. Especially in his home country, where he is compared to other sports stars such as Lionel Messi: "I see that they sometimes compare me, but then I think: You guys are crazy! Messi is God, and how can you compare me? But it's now 23 years without a Formula 1 driver from Argentina. So it makes the Argentinians very happy because it's a special moment for everyone - and for me too."
Colapinto left Argentina early on to pursue his dream of Formula 1. "I didn't know how to cook, I didn't know how to do laundry. I knew Italian, but it was a complete disaster. And I was completely alone. That was tough," recalls the rookie. But now the hardships have paid off and the 21-year-old is eagerly awaiting his first race.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
