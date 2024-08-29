New one from the island
This gem is set to replace Sturm’s running machine
Sturm have made a move on the transfer market. The double winners have signed a youngster for the midfield. The 18-year-old Malick Yalcouyé was loaned from Brighton for one year. Alongside Tochi Chukwuani, he will replace the running machine Alexander Prass, who has left for Hoffenheim, in the midfield diamond
Brighton paid a whopping seven million euros to IFK Gothenburg for the youngster in July, and Yalcouyé is now set to gain match practice at Sturm. The central midfielder is a dual citizen of the Ivory Coast and Mali and joins SK Sturm on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League. Yalcouyé only moved from IFK Gothenburg to Brighton this summer, having arrived in Sweden in February 2024 from ASEC Mimosas in his native Côte d'Ivoire. In Graz, Yalcouyé has signed a contract until the summer of 2025 and will wear the number 8 this season.
Malick Yalcouyé is a highly talented young player who we had already followed closely during his time at Gothenburg.
Sturms Sportchef Andreas Schicker
Head of Sport Andreas Schicker: "Malick Yalcouyé is a highly talented young player who we had already been following closely during his time at Göteborg. With his tackling ability and dynamism, he is an absolute profile player and adds another element to our midfield, giving us more options and a broader base. I would also like to thank Brighton for the excellent cooperation that has existed since Kjell Scherpen's transfer and which has provided us with an excellent basis for discussions with the sporting directors there. We are delighted that Malick has signed for Graz and are convinced that he can help the team."
Malick Yalcouyé: "Sturm Graz made a lot of effort to find me and explained to me what plans they have for me. The chance to develop further here, gain new experience and play internationally with Sturm is very appealing to me and I'm really looking forward to this task!"
