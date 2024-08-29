Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New one from the island

This gem is set to replace Sturm’s running machine

Nachrichten
29.08.2024 15:36

Sturm have made a move on the transfer market. The double winners have signed a youngster for the midfield. The 18-year-old Malick Yalcouyé was loaned from Brighton for one year. Alongside Tochi Chukwuani, he will replace the running machine Alexander Prass, who has left for Hoffenheim, in the midfield diamond 

comment0 Kommentare

Brighton paid a whopping seven million euros to IFK Gothenburg for the youngster in July, and Yalcouyé is now set to gain match practice at Sturm. The central midfielder is a dual citizen of the Ivory Coast and Mali and joins SK Sturm on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League. Yalcouyé only moved from IFK Gothenburg to Brighton this summer, having arrived in Sweden in February 2024 from ASEC Mimosas in his native Côte d'Ivoire. In Graz, Yalcouyé has signed a contract until the summer of 2025 and will wear the number 8 this season.

Zitat Icon

Malick Yalcouyé is a highly talented young player who we had already followed closely during his time at Gothenburg.

Sturms Sportchef Andreas Schicker

Head of Sport Andreas Schicker: "Malick Yalcouyé is a highly talented young player who we had already been following closely during his time at Göteborg. With his tackling ability and dynamism, he is an absolute profile player and adds another element to our midfield, giving us more options and a broader base. I would also like to thank Brighton for the excellent cooperation that has existed since Kjell Scherpen's transfer and which has provided us with an excellent basis for discussions with the sporting directors there. We are delighted that Malick has signed for Graz and are convinced that he can help the team."

Malick Yalcouyé: "Sturm Graz made a lot of effort to find me and explained to me what plans they have for me. The chance to develop further here, gain new experience and play internationally with Sturm is very appealing to me and I'm really looking forward to this task!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf