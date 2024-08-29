This gem is set to replace Sturm’s running machine

Head of Sport Andreas Schicker: "Malick Yalcouyé is a highly talented young player who we had already been following closely during his time at Göteborg. With his tackling ability and dynamism, he is an absolute profile player and adds another element to our midfield, giving us more options and a broader base. I would also like to thank Brighton for the excellent cooperation that has existed since Kjell Scherpen's transfer and which has provided us with an excellent basis for discussions with the sporting directors there. We are delighted that Malick has signed for Graz and are convinced that he can help the team."