Discussion
Vorarlberg is against new nuclear power plants in Switzerland
Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) finds the Swiss Federal Council's rethink regarding the lifting of a ban on new nuclear power plants "incomprehensible".
The Vorarlberg state government has issued a clear no to Switzerland's plans to lift the ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants: "Nuclear energy is anything but sustainable or fit for the future and is therefore not a responsible source of energy. The risks posed by nuclear power plants are irresponsible, especially for a region like Vorarlberg in the immediate vicinity of Switzerland," says Vorarlberg Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP).
"The current ban on new nuclear power plants in Switzerland is in Vorarlberg's interests, and I find it incomprehensible that the Swiss Federal Council has changed its mind. We will continue to actively seek dialogue with Switzerland in order to clearly communicate our concerns," emphasized Wallner in a press release on Thursday. Vorarlberg is actively committed to an energy future without nuclear power.
Protection for the environment
The only correct response to the challenges in the energy sector is to focus on renewable energies. Vorarlberg consistently relies on clean and safe energy sources such as hydropower and solar energy. "The expansion of these technologies is not only sustainable, but also the best protection for our environment and the health of our population," said the Governor.
In a referendum in 2017, Switzerland decided to gradually phase out nuclear energy. The construction of new nuclear power plants was banned. The existing four plants may continue to be operated as long as they are safe; one has since been closed.
New legislative proposal soon
As it is not certain whether the expansion of renewable energies will take place quickly enough to cover the increasing demand for electricity and compensate for the loss of nuclear power plants, the Federal Council is considering lifting the ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants. A legislative proposal is to be submitted by the end of the year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
