Al Bundy raised me in real life too

Applegate had invited her series dad as a guest star and began with: "I don't even know how to explain this man. He raised me. If you don't like something about me, it's his fault. But also, if you like something about me, he's behind it". As "Kelly 'Dumbass' Bundy", she spent eleven formative years of her life in front of the camera with O'Neill between 1986 and 1997. She raves about "Eddie", as she calls him: "He's an incredibly great actor and an incredibly great human being!"