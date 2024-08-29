On the same evening
Two women sexually assaulted by strangers
Two cases of sexual violence occurred in Vienna on Wednesday evening. It is said to be one and the same suspect who followed the women into the stairwell and sexually assaulted them.
The first crime took place in Radetzkystraße in the 3rd district at around 10 pm. The alleged perpetrator is said to have followed a woman into the stairwell, grabbed her face without saying a word and then touched her on the chest and waist. Fortunately, the woman managed to escape.
Second woman pushed to the ground
Just half an hour later, the same suspect turned up in Hedwiggasse (2nd district) and pursued another woman to the stairwell. Here, too, he simply grabbed the victim's face. He pushed her to the ground and tried to pull down her underpants.
Description of the perpetrator
- approx. 40 years old
- southern appearance
- approx. 170 - 180 cm tall
- medium build
- green or greenish T-shirt, beige short trousers
- should have been unshaven
Suspect on the run
However, the victim was also able to free himself and escape. Since then, there has been no trace of the suspect. The manhunt for the unknown man is in full swing.
Any useful information (including anonymous information) should be sent to the Vienna Criminal Investigation Department on 01-31310 ext. 33800.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.