Poker won
LASK and Rapid: How ORF will broadcast today
After a long wait, it was clear on Wednesday evening: ORF will broadcast LASK's Europa League play-off match in Bucharest live from 8.30pm. As Rapid will start only 30 minutes later, it will be interesting in terms of broadcasting ...
ORF, ServusTV, Sky, Canal +, DAZN - who is broadcasting Bucharest - LASK? Or will the crisis duel between the penultimate (!) team in the Romanian league and the third-last (!) team in our Bundesliga for a place in the Europa League (!) only be available on the internet? That was the question when Linz landed in Bucharest. With the first leg 1:1 in their luggage, hardly any self-confidence after three league defeats and a steady drop in performance in the second half, which confirms what Thomas Darazs says: "A conditional question."
Procedure in place
What the coach justified before departure with injury histories of many players! At the time when the TV poker surrounding the showdown began to come to a head. "We submitted our offer weeks ago, but as far as we know, FCSB has still not awarded the TV rights to a broadcaster or agency - that's typical for Bucharest clubs, they want to play poker for as long as possible regarding the rights," said Martin Szerncsi, who is responsible for license and cooperation agreements at ORF Sport, at 2.30 p.m. yesterday, adding: "If no decision is made by 5 p.m., it's impossible for us to broadcast!" Whereby ORF Sport had already planned the schedule:
- Bucharest - LASK live from 20:30 to 21:00.
- 21:00 to 21:45 the first half of Rapid - Braga.
- 21:45 to 22:00 and thus during the break of the Rapid game, LASK highlights from the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half will follow.
- From 10pm onwards, both games will be broadcast in conference!
By the way, krone.at will ticker both games live separately:
Poker finished at 7 pm
That was in the hands of FCSB boss "Gigi" Becali, who criticized king transfer Marius Stefanescu. "If we hadn't brought him in, we'd be in the Champions League," he ranted, before ending his TV poker at 7pm and giving the ORF the go-ahead.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.