Dealer cheated
Automatically saved draft
Peugeot Austria (PAG) accepts the fine of 15 million euros proposed by the Federal Competition Authority (BWB). The case concerns the abuse of market power vis-à-vis domestic car dealers until 2021.
The settlement was agreed between Peugeot Austria and the BWB, but is not yet legally binding, as the BWB explained.
Settlements are not settlements: the companies acknowledge the facts established by the BWB and accept the amount of the fine deemed appropriate by the BWB.
The case was initiated by the Upper Austrian Peugeot dealer Büchl, who turned to the Cartel Court at the end of 2018 because he did not agree with Peugeot Austria's specifications. In 2021, the Supreme Court (OGH), as the higher cartel court, deemed six out of twelve objections in the dealer relationship with Büchl to be inadmissible.
According to the legally binding decision, Peugeot Austria may no longer link bonus payments to the dealer with customer satisfaction surveys, among other things. Furthermore, the Peugeot general importer is also no longer allowed to reduce the dealers' trade margin if they deliberately fail to achieve excessive sales targets.
The Supreme Court's settlement order had already been "fully implemented" in 2021, Peugeot Austria explained on Thursday. PAG sees the settlement "as an essential contribution to drawing a line under this case. It has "put the form of cooperation with all our trading partners on a new footing". The cooperation with 52 dealers in Austria is "characterized by a completely new, cooperative manner".
Peugeot is part of the Stellantis automotive group, which emerged from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and the French PSA Group in January 2021. Stellantis also includes brands such as Opel, Citroën, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Chrysler.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.