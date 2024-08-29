Attempted murder trial
Son (41) stabbed father to death: hospitalization
What a sad story! A mentally ill man from Upper Styria attacked his father with a knife in January after he criticized him. Now he stood before a jury in Leoben.
For many years, a man from Upper Styria (41) had been taking tablets to treat his mental illness. But one day he stopped taking them - with fatal consequences! The man, who lived in the same house as his parents, stoked up the fireplace in January. So much so that a fire broke out and the fire department was called. The next day, the 41-year-old put too much firewood in the fireplace again, whereupon his father confronted him.
Almost died after being stabbed in the stomach
That was the last straw. The 41-year-old pulled out a knife and stabbed the 66-year-old in the stomach. He almost died! The intervening officers also found themselves in a dicey situation, as the attacker stormed towards them with a knife when they arrived.
Public prosecutor Andreas Riedler applied for him to be committed to prison because, according to the expert, the man concerned did not know what he was doing at the time of the crime. The trial finally took place on Wednesday at Leoben Regional Court (presided over by Roman Weiß). After a few hours, it was clear to the jury that they would follow the prosecution's request: Incarceration, already legally binding!
