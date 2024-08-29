Taylor Swift concert
19-year-old wanted to kill tens of thousands according to the CIA
The plans to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna at the beginning of August are said to have been even more devastating than previously assumed.
According to US media reports, the deputy director of the CIA has confirmed that the planned terrorist attack on Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna at the beginning of August was aimed at killing "a large number" of people - including Americans.
David S. Cohen revealed at the Intelligence and National Security Summit, according to the New York Post, "They planned to kill a large number of people, tens of thousands of people at that concert, I'm sure many Americans," Cohen said. "The Austrians were able to make these arrests because the agency and our partners in the Intelligence Community provided them with information about the plans of this ISIS-linked group."
Pledge of allegiance to IS
According to the findings of the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN), the 19-year-old suspect with North Macedonian roots is said to have joined the radical Islamic terror militia Islamic State (IS), sworn allegiance to the new IS leader on July 7 and planned to flee in his car on August 8 or 9. On August 8 or 9, he planned to drive his car as close as possible to the Ernst Happel Stadium with the help of a flashing blue light and a horn, and to kill Taylor Swift fans gathered in front of the stadium with a homemade explosive device or a machete and knives.
He was arrested on August 7. A 17-year-old from the main suspect's circle and an 18-year-old are also in custody.
Swift speaks of fear and guilt
Taylor Swift only commented on the cancellation of her concerts after the end of her European tour. The cancellation of the concerts in Vienna was "devastating" for her, said Swift. The reason for the cancellations filled her with "anxiety and enormous guilt" because so many people wanted to come to the shows, the singer said.
But she was also very grateful to the authorities, "because thanks to them we were mourning concerts and not human lives", Swift explained and was touched by the "love and unity" of her fans. The singer defended her long silence on the cancellations by saying that she wanted to finish her "Eras Tour" safely before making a public statement.
Swift did not comment on whether the concerts in Vienna could possibly be rescheduled. She will continue her tour in October, before that she will take a "much-needed break", it was said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
