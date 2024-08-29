19-year-old wanted to kill tens of thousands according to the CIA

Pledge of allegiance to IS

According to the findings of the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN), the 19-year-old suspect with North Macedonian roots is said to have joined the radical Islamic terror militia Islamic State (IS), sworn allegiance to the new IS leader on July 7 and planned to flee in his car on August 8 or 9. On August 8 or 9, he planned to drive his car as close as possible to the Ernst Happel Stadium with the help of a flashing blue light and a horn, and to kill Taylor Swift fans gathered in front of the stadium with a homemade explosive device or a machete and knives.