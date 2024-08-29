Vorteilswelt
Shock for a couple

Fire alarm instead of delicious chips for dinner

Nachrichten
29.08.2024 08:25

A Tyrolean man (40) actually wanted to prepare chips for himself and his girlfriend. But then he left the pot of hot oil on the stove and left the apartment. A neighbor noticed the enormous amount of smoke, raised the alarm and was probably able to prevent worse.

The fire broke out in a detached house in Niederbreitenbach (Kufstein district) on Wednesday evening, shortly after 7pm. The 40-year-old local man put a saucepan of oil on the stove to prepare chips. "He then left the kitchen and went into the garage with his 49-year-old partner," reported the police. The two left the pot with the hot oil unattended.

Zitat Icon

A neighbor noticed heavy smoke a short time later and immediately informed the couple.

Die Ermittler

Man fought the fire with fire extinguishers
"A neighbor noticed heavy smoke a short time later and immediately informed the couple. The 40-year-old was able to extinguish the fire on the electric stove on his own, first with a small fire extinguisher and later with a large one," the investigators continued.

Couple escaped with a scare
The alerted fire department finally ventilated the house, disconnected the stove from the power supply and removed the insulating wool and the pipe from the extractor fan. The homeowner and his partner were apparently unharmed. The extent of the damage is still unclear.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
