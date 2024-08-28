US Open:
Zverev progresses in three sets against Muller
Alexander Zverev advanced to the 3rd round of the US Open on Wednesday without losing a set. However, the German did not have an easy match against Alexandre Muller, winning 6:4, 7:6(5), 6:1.
Zverev had to fight for 2:26 hours against the French outsider, and the 2021 Olympic champion was only unchallenged in the third set. He was spared a fourth set like in the first round duel with his compatriot Maximilian Marterer. Much to the delight of the 27-year-old German in view of temperatures of more than 30 degrees. Tomas Etcheverry from Argentina, who defeated his 29th-ranked compatriot Francisco Cerundolo 6:3, 4:6, 6:4, 1:6, 6:3, now awaits in the battle for a place in the round of 16.
Dimitrov strolls into third round
This was the end of the line for the first-round conqueror of Sebastian Ofner from Styria, who had suffered a heel injury, although Etcheverry had vomited during the match. Former US Open semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov also lived up to his role as favorite. The Bulgarian beat Australian Rinky Hijikata 6:1, 6:1, 7:6(4). By contrast, Argentine number 21 seed Sebastian Baez had to retire in the second set against Tallon Griekspoor. The Dutchman reached the 3rd round at Flushing Meadows for the first time in his career.
The women also had to contend with the heat. The match between Zheng Qinwen and Erika Andreyeva was interrupted for ten minutes due to the heat rule. In the end, the Chinese number seven of the tournament celebrated a 6:7(3),6:1,6:2 victory.
Ruse continued her run of success without losing a set. The world no. 222 came out on top against Krejcikova on the Grandstand in 1:45 hours 6:4,7:5. Ruse had previously defeated Austria's only female starter 6:2, 6:4 after overcoming three qualifying hurdles in the opening round. Her next opponent will be Spain's Paula Badosa, ranked 26th, who also did not concede a set in her 6-3, 7-5 win over Taylor Townsend from the USA. Ruse has already secured 215,000 dollars in prize money. That is almost as much as she has earned so far this year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
