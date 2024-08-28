Zverev progresses in three sets against Muller

Ruse continued her run of success without losing a set. The world no. 222 came out on top against Krejcikova on the Grandstand in 1:45 hours 6:4,7:5. Ruse had previously defeated Austria's only female starter 6:2, 6:4 after overcoming three qualifying hurdles in the opening round. Her next opponent will be Spain's Paula Badosa, ranked 26th, who also did not concede a set in her 6-3, 7-5 win over Taylor Townsend from the USA. Ruse has already secured 215,000 dollars in prize money. That is almost as much as she has earned so far this year.