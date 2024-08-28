Home race in Monza
Change of plans! New parts for the red “experiment”
Before the home race in Monza, a podium has revitalized Ferrari. An update is even brought forward for the modified Formula 1 circuit ...
They were actually only aiming for sixth place, but in the end Ferrari surprised everyone by finishing third at the Formula 1 GP in Zandvoort. Charles Leclerc is an honest guy. And actually a fast one: in 2019, he clinched the last home win for the 'Reds' in Monza. On Sunday, they will try it again - and throw new parts into the "experiment" ...
Leclerc admits: "We had three or four races where we experimented a lot. We wanted to understand the fundamental problems of the car." On Friday and Saturday, they had even created additional problems: Carlos Sainz had retired with a faulty experimental gearbox.
New updates to delight the Tifosi
Now team boss Fred Vasseur promises in the Italian "Gazzetta" ahead of the home race: "We have new updates to delight the Tifosi!"
The Scuderia is even bringing forward the installation of updates for the home race that were actually only intended for Baku and Singapore: A new rear wing should improve the aerodynamics. "We hope that this will bring us a step forward."
"Coming with new morale"
The podium in Holland has rekindled the fire after recently having to watch Mercedes and McLaren win. "We are coming with new morale," says Vasseur. He knows that McLaren currently has the fastest car, "but Monza is a race in itself in every respect". That applies more than ever this year: the track has been resurfaced to provide more grip. There are new kerbs, the "Ascari variant" and turn one have been slightly modified - making the teams' data from previous years largely obsolete. "We will put our heart and soul into it," promises Vasseur. The last Ferrari victory - by Leclerc in Monaco - was eight races ago, but in the last three races the team scored seven points more than Red Bull Racing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
