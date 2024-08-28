Change of plans! New parts for the red “experiment”

"Coming with new morale"

The podium in Holland has rekindled the fire after recently having to watch Mercedes and McLaren win. "We are coming with new morale," says Vasseur. He knows that McLaren currently has the fastest car, "but Monza is a race in itself in every respect". That applies more than ever this year: the track has been resurfaced to provide more grip. There are new kerbs, the "Ascari variant" and turn one have been slightly modified - making the teams' data from previous years largely obsolete. "We will put our heart and soul into it," promises Vasseur. The last Ferrari victory - by Leclerc in Monaco - was eight races ago, but in the last three races the team scored seven points more than Red Bull Racing.