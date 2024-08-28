Rwanda model solution
Focus on the asylum crisis: what needs to happen now
The solution is obvious: new deportation agreements are needed. The EU blockade against asylum procedures in third countries should be lifted.
Something has to happen. This opinion is shared not only by Krone readers, but also by experts. Gerald Knaus, who is one of the leading migration experts and helped negotiate the EU-Turkey agreement in 2016, sees a need for action.
In an interview with Krone, he outlines how the asylum problem could be curbed. In particular, he believes that the so-called Rwanda model is "on the verge of a breakthrough because Germany will give up its resistance".
The Rwanda model is intended to curb asylum numbers
What is the Rwanda model? Asylum procedures are outsourced to third countries such as Rwanda. Refugees who are apprehended in Europe are also to be systematically brought to Rwanda. "It must become pointless to get on boats," says Knaus, explaining the aim.
Migration expert Knaus has visited Rwanda and is convinced that all EU standards are met there. "Rwanda also guarantees that no refugee will be deported if they receive a negative asylum decision. They are all allowed to stay in Rwanda." The Danes were the first to adopt this model, and now 15 EU states are already following suit. "Interior Minister Karner is one of the driving forces behind this," reports Knaus.
Germans must give up their blockade
But what is still holding back implementation? "The German Greens have blocked an EU law amendment that is necessary for the implementation of the Rwanda model," says Knaus. After the attack in Solingen, the German Greens are now also under pressure. Knaus hopes that the "blockade will be ended".
The figures for the EU-Turkey deal show that such agreements are effective. In the first three months of winter 2016, 151,000 people arrived in Greece. Following the conclusion of the EU-Turkey deal, the figures fell to 5,200 arrivals in Greece between May and July 2016.
Deportations to Afghanistan
Austria is negotiating deportation agreements intensively. Six new agreements were added in 2023. The Austrian embassy in Baghdad has also worked successfully: The rate of readmissions has risen by more than 50 percent compared to the previous year.
But what about Afghanistan? Austria and Germany are trying to strike a deal with neighboring countries to take in Afghans.
Should they negotiate with the Taliban? "If you can improve conditions for the girls through the deals, you could try," says Knaus. However, only men can be deported. The Turks are already deporting men to Afghanistan.
