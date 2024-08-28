Focus on the asylum crisis: what needs to happen now

Migration expert Knaus has visited Rwanda and is convinced that all EU standards are met there. "Rwanda also guarantees that no refugee will be deported if they receive a negative asylum decision. They are all allowed to stay in Rwanda." The Danes were the first to adopt this model, and now 15 EU states are already following suit. "Interior Minister Karner is one of the driving forces behind this," reports Knaus.

Germans must give up their blockade

But what is still holding back implementation? "The German Greens have blocked an EU law amendment that is necessary for the implementation of the Rwanda model," says Knaus. After the attack in Solingen, the German Greens are now also under pressure. Knaus hopes that the "blockade will be ended".