Teacher shortage
Student teacher: “I reached my limits”
Salzburg's schools are short of teachers, with 108 of them recently being sought. That's why career changers and young people from the University of Teacher Education are helping out. A student who teaches at an elementary school in Tennengau reports.
In her early 20s, she didn't even have a bachelor's degree and was already standing in front of an entire primary school class in Flachgau. "I asked myself, 'Is it okay how I'm doing it? You really reach your limits," says Magdalena Quintus.
Like many students, the young woman from Tennengau is employed in schools due to the shortage of teachers. "Where it is not possible to find qualified staff before the start of school, the education authorities should approach students in advanced semesters," says the Minister of Education.
Students in a balancing act also face headwinds
The Salzburg staff association for compulsory school teachers considers the young teachers who have not yet completed their training to be an emergency solution. We should be grateful to them, says one trade unionist. Some professors at their university feel a headwind when they help out in schools. After all, they would be doing a full-time course of study, they say, if they missed lectures because of their work at school.
Getting a taste of practice
The prospective teacher Quintus is convinced of her challenging path, however. "I can get a taste of working life and earn money," says Magdalena Quintus.
Career changers are in great demand in German
This year, she will already be teaching 12 hours plus preparation lessons. The 24-year-old and career changers who have studied something other than teaching are in high demand, especially in the subject "German as a second language". According to ÖVP Education Minister Daniela Gutschi, there are currently 283 lateral entrants in Salzburg, 65 of whom are active. In view of the great demand, the education department is particularly pleased about the large number of certified lateral entrants in science subjects - and in German.
Trade unionists want to recruit students for school classes on social media again next week. They believe that the official online platform for finding teachers provides far too little information about vacancies. School starts on September 9. Most recently, the state of Salzburg was still looking for 108 teachers. The application process ends this week.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.