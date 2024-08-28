Seven dead
Accident off Palermo: captain denies escape
On August 19, the sailing yacht "Bayesian" sank off Palermo. Seven people lost their lives and others were injured (see video above). The captain now denies the accusation that he abandoned the luxury ship while there were still passengers on board.
He had done everything possible "to save the passengers and crew", said the New Zealander. At a certain point, however, so much water had entered the 56-metre-long yacht that it had been impossible to search for the passengers in the cabins. "I rescued those I could," said the captain.
The public prosecutor's office in Sicily has already opened an investigation into the man for negligent homicide. A 22-year-old crew member was also investigated on Wednesday. The Englishman was on deck and should have reported the heavy wind storm that caused the ship to sink, it was said.
Watch did not notice storm
The captain ordered a watch, but even this watch did not report the approaching storm in the morning hours. "You could see that something was brewing," said witnesses in Palermo. The Canadian-Antiguan cook Thomas Recaldo died when the ship sank, but the other crew survived. However, six of the twelve guests on board died.
Sicilian public prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio is now investigating the question of whether the captain and crew really did try to warn and save the people on board. They are being investigated for the possible "crimes of negligent shipwreck and multiple negligent homicide".
15 people rescued
As reported, a waterspout caused the sailing yacht to sink. This was a kind of tornado. 15 passengers and crew members were rescued. The fatalities were the on-board chef, tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, the high-ranking manager of the investment bank Morgan Stanley International, Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Anne Elizabeth, the lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Nada.
