In the Eisenerz region
Road closed: New concern for emergency doctor care
A mudslide has buried the B115 over the Präbichl, the closure is likely to last for days. Places like Eisenerz or Hieflau can only be reached via long detours. This fuels an old discussion: when will there finally be an emergency doctor solution for the region?
The best flying weather prevails on Wednesday: should an emergency occur in the remote Styrian Eisenstrasse region, which also includes communities such as Landl, Altenmarkt or Wildalpen, at least a rescue helicopter can be deployed - and thus halfway compensate for the closed road between Vordernberg and Eisenerz. But what would happen in bad weather, heavy snowfall or fog, as is often the case here in spring and fall?
Mario Lindner wonders the same thing. The SPÖ member of the National Council from Landl has been calling for a ground-based emergency doctor solution for the region for years. In other words, a base with an emergency ambulance and appropriately trained doctors. Currently, the teams have to come from Leoben, Rottenmann or Waidhofen an der Ybbs (Lower Austria) - with correspondingly long travel times.
No matter where someone lives, healthcare must not make a difference.
Gesundheitslandesrat Karlheinz Kornhäusl
Bild: Michaela Lorber
Eleven helicopter missions in 72 hours
A concept has been developed and Hieflau is considered the ideal central base. "In such a region, the emergency doctor would also have to have extended competencies, such as treating children with very high fevers," says Lindner. He illustrates just how necessary a solution is with the latest figures from the second weekend in August: There were eleven rescue helicopter missions at his Red Cross station in Altenmarkt-Großreifling alone from Friday morning to Monday morning.
Green Party member of parliament Lambert Schönleitner also spoke out on Wednesday: "The current events are yet another wake-up call: it's time for the state government to finally get its act together and stop procrastinating."
People in the region are worried about an "inadequate compromise", as they say behind closed doors. In fact, a separate emergency doctor base is probably unrealistic at the moment. In response to an inquiry from "Krone", Regional Health Councillor Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP) names two measures that are to come into force in the fall. Firstly, doctors are to register as first responders and be alerted to medical emergencies in their vicinity via an app.
Emergency doctor will be connected virtually
Kornhäusl has also announced a "virtual emergency doctor base". Emergency paramedics with advanced training will be connected to an emergency doctor via special video software and will be able to administer certain medications under the doctor's guidance, for example. However, it is doubtful whether these measures will be enough to allay concerns.
