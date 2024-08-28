Road closed: New concern for emergency doctor care

Eleven helicopter missions in 72 hours

A concept has been developed and Hieflau is considered the ideal central base. "In such a region, the emergency doctor would also have to have extended competencies, such as treating children with very high fevers," says Lindner. He illustrates just how necessary a solution is with the latest figures from the second weekend in August: There were eleven rescue helicopter missions at his Red Cross station in Altenmarkt-Großreifling alone from Friday morning to Monday morning.