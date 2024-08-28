FPÖ financial scandal: province receives victim status

Fraud, misuse of funding, embezzlement: the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt has been investigating the FPÖ financial scandal in Graz for over two years. It is alleged that former leaders of the city party, including former deputy mayor Mario Eustacchio, did not use around 1.8 million euros in club and funding money properly and even pocketed some of it themselves. Politicians from the provincial party are also being investigated for not intervening quickly and consistently enough. The presumption of innocence applies to all of them.