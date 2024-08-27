Photovoltaics: “Independent” energy of the future

Energy prices still high

"Although energy prices have recently been reduced, they are still more than twice as high as three to four years ago," says Markus Unger, Managing Director of "wir sind solar". "The system must be sensibly designed in terms of size, your own needs and future requirements." When installing photovoltaic systems on flat roofs, an east-west orientation is often chosen to ensure even electricity production throughout the day. The east side of the system starts generating electricity early in the morning, while the west side covers energy requirements until the evening. Ideally, an electricity storage system is used to compensate for fluctuations due to weather conditions and to cover night-time consumption. You can also purchase electricity flexibly if your own production is not sufficient and benefit from variable electricity prices and spot markets," says Unger.