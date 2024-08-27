Sustainability
Photovoltaics: “Independent” energy of the future
In a time characterized by rapid change and ever more pressing environmental problems, the topic of sustainability is becoming increasingly important. In a "Club 3" special, presenter Tanja Pfaffeneder welcomes the founder of the neoom Group Walter Kreisel, Managing Director of "wir sind solar" Markus Unger and Managing Director of "Tischler auf Rädern" Martin Toman-Prusa.
Society is facing the challenge of fundamentally rethinking its way of life in order to secure the future of the planet. The energy transition plays a crucial role in this context. Martin Toman-Prusa runs his joinery in Lower Austria successfully, but in times of constantly rising energy costs, entrepreneurs are increasingly being forced to rethink their current strategies. In the show, he wants to discuss in more detail with the experts how his company can benefit from photovoltaics, particularly with regard to the costs and use of surplus electricity. "As electricity costs have skyrocketed, the question has arisen as to how to use the sun effectively and how I can use my flat roof, with around 500 square meters," says carpenter Toman-Prusa, describing his concern.
"We take care of the entire technology part and have now developed the solar sector to such an extent that we can guarantee much greater economic efficiency," explains Walter Kreisel, founder of the neoom Group. "With a photovoltaic system, electricity storage and connection to an energy community as well as dynamic electricity prices, you can optimize your energy consumption. The installation includes photovoltaic modules, inverters, electricity storage, charging stations for electric cars and possibly also heat pumps. For a business with a large roof area and many electrical consumers such as machines and vehicles, this can lead to considerable savings and efficiency gains. An energy concept shows the investment costs and savings in order to assess the economic viability of the system."
Energy prices still high
"Although energy prices have recently been reduced, they are still more than twice as high as three to four years ago," says Markus Unger, Managing Director of "wir sind solar". "The system must be sensibly designed in terms of size, your own needs and future requirements." When installing photovoltaic systems on flat roofs, an east-west orientation is often chosen to ensure even electricity production throughout the day. The east side of the system starts generating electricity early in the morning, while the west side covers energy requirements until the evening. Ideally, an electricity storage system is used to compensate for fluctuations due to weather conditions and to cover night-time consumption. You can also purchase electricity flexibly if your own production is not sufficient and benefit from variable electricity prices and spot markets," says Unger.
What state subsidies and incentives are available for the installation of photovoltaic systems? How can surplus electricity from a photovoltaic system be stored or fed into the grid? And should we be afraid of a "blackout"? This and much more is explained in today's "Club 3" program.
