"Rapid is back"
Wrabetz motivated: “Now we feel a tailwind”
Two years after the total loss against Vaduz, Rapid is back in Europe. President Alexander Wrabetz is delighted and talks about a "step into the offensive" and reserves for the winter.
The return to Europe has been successful, but ... Even Alexander Wrabetz will not be sitting in the Weststadion tomorrow in the play-off against Braga completely relaxed. European or "just" Conference League - there is a difference after all. "Eight different opponents, an even bigger stage on which we can present ourselves," says the Rapids boss, thinking only of the sport, not the finances.
And almost exactly two years after the green and white hit rock bottom. Right, August 25, 2022, the 0:1 defeat in the play-off against Vaduz. A total loss. Followed by mud-slinging, resignations and rolling heads
The laughter is back
Less than five months later, Wrabetz was elected Rapid president. "Why are you doing this to yourself?" he was asked by many friends. Today, the 64-year-old can smile about it. This season, the wave of euphoria has already (briefly) swept over Hütteldorf, now the pats on the back are increasing: "I've tried both, there's no comparison," laughs Wrabetz.
But a lot has happened in the last two years: "We have undergone a total transformation, on and off the pitch." The office, the sporting management - everything is new. Only seven players are still in the Vaduz squad. "We are still only at the beginning of our journey. We had to stabilize the club, now we can take the first steps on the offensive," emphasizes Wrabetz.
Anger after the league defeat
The 3-0 defeat in Linz was annoying. "It was clear that there would be setbacks. We are realists." Follow-up from the former ORF general: "We feel the tailwind, everyone notices that something has changed at Rapid - we promised that. The path we've started is fun and promises success. You can see what we can mobilize. But that's also a responsibility."
All the more important is the return to Europe, guaranteed millions in revenue. "But that doesn't mean we have to invest under duress," says Wrabetz, thinking back two years. "Back then, Rapid had a good balance sheet, but no attention was paid to liquidity reserves." Because the euros flowed into the important infrastructure (training center).
Now available money will be kept in reserve. "We also want to be able to act in the winter, perhaps make targeted investments for the final phase," says Wrabetz with a timid declaration of intent. After all, there was another goal in addition to Europe when he took office: the top 3 in the league. And, of course, the Cup. Step by step.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.