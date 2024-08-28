Ordering food and co
How delivery services are changing all our lives
Delivery services, which deliver ready meals and groceries ordered from the supermarket to our doorsteps, have changed our eating habits and our lives in recent years. Here you can find out exactly how.
At least 45 percent of Carinthians order food from a delivery service once a month - for example after a long day at work (47 percent) or on a Sunday (31 percent). Food is also delivered to the house for a cozy evening in front of the TV, where the order rate is 25 percent.
With an access rate of 34%, the delivery service is particularly popular with men, while 15% of women use it. Birthdays and other special occasions motivate 12% of respondents to order food.
Incidentally, 24% order lunch or dinner together with their partner, while 14% prefer to enjoy the food they order alone. People tend to cook at home, where the order rate is at the lower end of the rankings at 5.4%.
The waiting time for a meal is 25 to 30 minutes in Klagenfurt, 30 minutes in Villach and slightly longer in the countryside: 45 minutes. It shouldn't be longer, say the delivery services. If you have to wait longer, there are vouchers as compensation.
Carinthians don't just order meals
Groceries are also delivered. 68 percent of Carinthians go shopping every week. 68 percent of cleaning products, for example, are bought in the store. Other things are not. Delivery services can also pop into pharmacies to drop off headache tablets or a nasal spray.
Looking to the future, the business is set to flourish. In South Korea, for example, people receive food from delivery services eight times a month, and Carinthia wants to catch up. In the future, delivery services will offer much more than just food or groceries. In some countries, delivery services are already delivering electrical goods as well as pizza and burgers.
