Trial in Eisenstadt

Kamikaze threat with far-reaching consequences

Nachrichten
27.08.2024 17:36

During an appointment at the district authority in Güssing, a man formed his hands into a gun and threatened to kill a social worker and a psychologist.

comment0 Kommentare

Did he feel ill? "No, certainly not!" replied the 39-year-old, who has been in custody in Eisenstadt prison for a year and 17 days.

In mid-January, the man was found guilty of aggravated coercion by the jury - 18 months imprisonment, 6 of which were unconditional, plus placement in a forensic therapeutic center. The Supreme Court overturned the verdict due to a formal error, so the trial had to be retried.

What had he done?
After the man with a criminal record - he had strangled one of his sons - had his parental authority for the two boys revoked, he attempted suicide. Reason enough for the youth welfare office to summon the man to Güssing District Court on August 9, 2023.

"When the Islamists come ..."
After the psychologist asked him how he would cope if his daughter was taken away from him, he overreacted. "If the Islamists come, I'll watch them massacre you or I'll kill you all myself," he shouted, forming a gun with his fingers. And: "He said he wanted to kamikaze and take a few of us with him," reports a social worker.

"I wanted to scare them," said the accused on Tuesday. "The youth welfare office slandered me and falsified evidence. And they've been doing it for ten years!"

The panel of lay judges handed down the same verdict as in January. Lawyer Florian Astl again immediately filed an appeal for annulment and an appeal.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Harald Schume
Harald Schume
