Köllerer hopes for mercy: “I’m not a murderer!”

"The punishment sounds completely disproportionate," says top lawyer Peter Vogl when asked by the "Krone". Especially in view of how the tennis world is currently dealing with its No. 1. Jannik Sinner had submitted two positive doping tests in March, had been provisionally banned twice, but had successfully appealed both times. The ATP had not made the case public for months and had not even informed the national or international anti-doping agency. The Italian was allowed to continue playing - only the points and prize money from Indiane Wells were deducted.