After the Sinner case
Köllerer hopes for mercy: “I’m not a murderer!”
Former tennis player and reality TV participant Daniel Köllerer wants the ÖTV to fight his lifetime ban following the doping case involving Jannik Sinner. "Now there would be a real target," says the man from Schleissheim, who was only disappointed by the tennis association.
A life sentence! In Austria, that means an average of 21 years! "I'm not a murderer, I was just a sportsman - but life imprisonment really seems to be life for me, even though I've been convicted without proof," says ex-tennis pro Daniel Köllerer.
On May 31, 2011, he was banned as world no. 55 for allegedly attempting to manipulate matches in three cases and fined €100,000 without being able to prove any enrichment. "Despite this, I'm not even allowed on the pitch in Buxtehude when senior players are playing in their championship," says the 41-year-old, who is not allowed to play, coach or supervise at national or international tournaments or league matches.
"Completely disproportionate"
"The punishment sounds completely disproportionate," says top lawyer Peter Vogl when asked by the "Krone". Especially in view of how the tennis world is currently dealing with its No. 1. Jannik Sinner had submitted two positive doping tests in March, had been provisionally banned twice, but had successfully appealed both times. The ATP had not made the case public for months and had not even informed the national or international anti-doping agency. The Italian was allowed to continue playing - only the points and prize money from Indiane Wells were deducted.
"A real target"
"What does the 250 points and 100,000 dollars do to him?" asks Köllerer, who tried to convince ÖTV Sports Director Jürgen Melzer by email last week that now would be the best time to fight the ban at the international federation. "The ÖTV must actually want the best for its players and ex-players. Now would be a real target," says the man from Schleissheim, who wrote in the email verbatim:
"Sinner: evidence yes, ban no". And:
"Köllerer: evidence be, ban yes!"
"Although a request for clemency would have been the last straw for me, I didn't get an answer," said Köllerer: "Yet I had done my bit for Austria - even in the Davis Cup!" And he continues: "If I had killed someone, I might have been allowed to work again!"
