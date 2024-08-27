After a two-set victory:
ÖTV youngster Schwärzler in the round of 16 in Oviedo
A successful start for ÖTV youngster Joel Schwärzler at the ITF M25 tournament in Oviedo, Spain. In round one, the 18-year-old from Vorarlberg beat local hero Mateo Luis Alvarez Sarmiento, who is one year older, in two sets.
Schwärzler, seeded fourth in Oviedo as world number 375, made a strong start after a week's break from the tournament, which he had also used to visit his home in Harden. After taking his serve to go 1:0 up, he took the service from the Spaniard, who was a year older than him, at the first opportunity and went 3:0 up. That was enough to take the first set safely 6:3.
Schwärzler also dominated his opponent in the second round, who is ranked 1648th in the ATP rankings and had to fight his way through the qualifiers in Oviedo. However, the ÖTV contract player was initially unable to take his chances. In the fifth game, however, the time had come and Joel broke the Spaniard to take a 3:2 lead, which he was able to confirm immediately. At 4:3, Schwärzler then had to fend off three break points, but then also missed two match points at 5:3. However, this did not jeopardize his opening success and after 1:37 hours of play he used his third match point to win 6:3, 6:4 against Alvarez Sarmiento.
Next Spaniard awaits
Schwärzler will definitely be up against another Spaniard in the round of 16, where he will face the winner of the match between Sergi Perez Contri and qualifier Alejandro Garcia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.