ÖTV youngster Schwärzler in the round of 16 in Oviedo

Schwärzler also dominated his opponent in the second round, who is ranked 1648th in the ATP rankings and had to fight his way through the qualifiers in Oviedo. However, the ÖTV contract player was initially unable to take his chances. In the fifth game, however, the time had come and Joel broke the Spaniard to take a 3:2 lead, which he was able to confirm immediately. At 4:3, Schwärzler then had to fend off three break points, but then also missed two match points at 5:3. However, this did not jeopardize his opening success and after 1:37 hours of play he used his third match point to win 6:3, 6:4 against Alvarez Sarmiento.