Due to staffing problems, the club had to withdraw from the competition last year. Now they are back, playing in the 2nd class south. "The return was important for the whole town and the people. Everyone is happy that we're back," says Pfisterer, who is still on the pitch himself. "I actually quit three years ago, but the club is close to my heart. And especially now at the beginning, the whole thing has to settle down again, it needs some time. I'm happy to help with that."