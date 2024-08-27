Taxenbach kicks again
“The return was important for the whole town”
After a one-year break, the SK Taxenbach team is back in Salzburg's lower division. Due to personnel concerns, the team was taken out of action last year and has now restarted in the 2nd class south.Club boss David Pfisterer is still on the pitch himself.
We are a traditional club. We simply have to put together a team." That's what SK Taxenbach's section manager David Pfisterer has been thinking over the past few months. The Pinzgau club has been around since 1951 and experienced difficult times in the last lower division season.
I actually quit three years ago, but the club is close to my heart. And right now, at the beginning, the whole thing has to settle down again, it needs some time. I'm happy to help with that
David Pfisterer
Due to staffing problems, the club had to withdraw from the competition last year. Now they are back, playing in the 2nd class south. "The return was important for the whole town and the people. Everyone is happy that we're back," says Pfisterer, who is still on the pitch himself. "I actually quit three years ago, but the club is close to my heart. And especially now at the beginning, the whole thing has to settle down again, it needs some time. I'm happy to help with that."
The 37-year-old veteran still knows where the goal is, as he proved last weekend in the 9:1 victory against Bramberg 1b - the attacking player opened the scoring. Nevertheless: "When young players move up from our youth ranks, I'm the first to make way for them."
In sporting terms, the Taxenbach team, who played in the 1st division before their withdrawal, already have a lot planned this year. "With the squad we have, our clear goal in this league has to be the upper play-offs."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
