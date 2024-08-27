Vorteilswelt
Alert search underway

Bank robbery in the Stubai Valley: Alert search in Tyrol!

Nachrichten
27.08.2024 11:17

Yet another bank robbery in Tyrol: late Tuesday morning, a branch of a financial institution in the Stubai Valley was robbed. The perpetrator or perpetrators are on the run. A manhunt - including a police helicopter - is underway. 

The robbery took place shortly before 11 am in Mieders. The scene was the local Raiffeisenbank. The perpetrator or perpetrators are on the run. The perpetrator who stormed into the bank was apparently armed. "Presumably with a handgun", a police spokesman told the "Krone".

Alert search, helicopter also deployed
The police immediately launched a manhunt. Checkpoints with heavily armed officers were set up on the Brenner highway and in the Patsch area. The Libelle Tirol police helicopter and the Cobra special unit were also deployed.

Pictures of the alert search:

The police and forensics are at the scene of the crime. Further details - such as the loot - are not yet known. "The investigation is in full swing," says the spokesperson.

Bank robber unmasked just last week
There have been several bank robberies in Tyrol in recent months. Most recently at the end of July in Innsbruck. Exactly four weeks after the armed bank robbery in Reichenau, the police were able to track down and arrest a suspect (68) last week. The "robber grandpa" had fled the scene on an e-scooter. He has not confessed.

A BTV branch on Mitterweg in Innsbruck has already been targeted twice this year. Two suspects - an Austrian (24) and a Russian (32) - were arrested after the most recent robbery at the beginning of July. They are in custody. There have also been robberies this year in Innsbruck's O-Dorf and in Kufstein.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
