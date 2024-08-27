Second attempt
Greens want to get the Biogas Act through after all
In a second attempt, the Greens want to get the Renewable Gas Act (EGG) passed after all. In the first attempt, the government failed with the draft due to the votes of the SPÖ. The text provided for a green gas quota for gas suppliers.
Fossil natural gas is to be gradually replaced by biogas according to fixed quotas. This is intended to reduce CO2 emissions and dependence on Russian natural gas.
The SPÖ objected to the fact that a regulation could, but did not have to, be issued in order to reduce an "exceptionally high cost burden for end consumers". In this context, it warned of high additional costs for households. This optional provision has now been replaced by a mandatory one.
This is how biogas is created.
In detail, the responsible minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) defines the conditions for the allocation of subsidies to end consumers by ordinance. The new draft not only accommodates the SPÖ, but has also been agreed with the ÖVP.
Phase-out with interim targets
"All new biogas plants may only produce with waste and residual materials and there is a fixed phase-out path with interim targets for those already in operation. If the decision is not taken, existing electricity-producing biogas plants will continue to be allowed to use food - nobody can want that," said climate and energy spokesperson Lukas Hammer (Greens).
SPÖ dissatisfied with new draft
According to him, the new draft is to be passed in the last plenary session of the current government in September. A two-thirds majority in the National Council is required for the decision. Hammer is counting on the votes of the ÖVP, Greens and SPÖ. The FPÖ had already said it would refuse to approve the EGG.
For the SPÖ, however, the problem is still not solved with the new draft. According to the Chamber of Labor, households that heat with gas must expect additional costs of 160 to 260 euros per year, said environment spokesperson Julia Herr on Tuesday. 900,000 households already have problems heating their homes accordingly. For Hammer, this criticism is incomprehensible.
