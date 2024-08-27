Tonight in Vegas
Last chance: Grazer Grad fights for UFC contract!
Now it counts! Styrian Bogdan Grad fights again for a contract in the MMA Olympus UFC at the Contender Series in Las Vegas on Wednesday night (3 am, CET). Where he failed a year ago, nothing can go wrong in his second and final attempt.
At the final training session at the UFC Performance Institute, he received mental support once again. Not only from his coaching staff, but also from MMA legend Forrest Griffin (US). Snapshots and kind words for the Austrian included.
Although Grad is up against Griffin's fellow countryman: Michael Aswell, a powerful Texan with nine wins from ten fights under his belt. It will be a tough nut to crack, by no means a foregone conclusion. Especially as the Styrian knows that different rules apply in the cage at UFC boss Dana White's Contender Series.
Lightning knockout as a bitter setback
A year ago, he suffered a lightning knockout in the first minute of the fight against Australian Tom Nolan. The UFC dream was shattered for the time being with a bitter setback. "What hurt the most was that I felt I had let my coaches down," said Grad, thinking mainly of Gerhard and Michael Ettl.
The local MMA pioneers, who took Grad under their wing over a decade ago, know all too well the hard road to the MMA Olympics: "There are only 585 fighters in this organization worldwide, where the highest fees are paid to fight at the highest technical as well as mental level," explains Michael. Brother Gerhard adds: "Mentally, it wasn't enough for Bogdan at the time", he says, he broke under the pressure.
Daniel Schordje, his training partner at the Champions Gym in Graz, also "wouldn't have recognized" his partner after his blackout. And yet everyone agrees that Grad has grown from this defeat and can now punch his UFC ticket against Aswell!
"I was too arrogant last year"
This time, "The Unleashed" will not only be competing one weight class lower, in "his" featherweight division. But also with a different attitude: "I had learned that you can't be afraid as a man, but that was wrong. You have to allow your feelings and use them to your advantage. I was also too arrogant last year. I wanted to do the Conor McGregor thing, because of course MMA is also a show. But that's not me, I'm a respectful, friendly person."
So this year "Bogdi" is sparing himself social media hiccups with his opponent, concentrating only on himself. That should bring calm and self-confidence. "He's become mentally more bulletproof," says Michi Ettl. "Now he can go into the fight as free as a samurai warrior!" Grad has to, there will probably not be a third UFC opportunity for the soon-to-be 29-year-old.
His big show in Las Vegas is scheduled for around 3 a.m. CET on Wednesday night. You can watch the whole event from 2am on ufcfightpass .com.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
