Last chance: Grazer Grad fights for UFC contract!

This time, "The Unleashed" will not only be competing one weight class lower, in "his" featherweight division. But also with a different attitude: "I had learned that you can't be afraid as a man, but that was wrong. You have to allow your feelings and use them to your advantage. I was also too arrogant last year. I wanted to do the Conor McGregor thing, because of course MMA is also a show. But that's not me, I'm a respectful, friendly person."