"Response" announced
Zelensky threatens retaliation for air strikes
After Russia carried out heavy airstrikes on Ukraine in the early hours of Monday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky threatened Russia with retaliation. A retaliation announced. The military response is being prepared - F-16 fighter jets supplied by the West are to be deployed.
According to information from Kiev, Russia attacked the neighboring country with 236 rockets, cruise missiles and drones. According to the authorities, at least seven people died and 47 others were injured.
More Russian prisoners of war taken
Selensky did not provide any details about the planned retaliation in the video message. However, he once again referred to the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian region of Kursk, which has been ongoing for three weeks. The Ukrainian troops had extended their control there and once again taken Russian prisoners of war, which improved the possibilities for the exchange of prisoners.
The President also justified the invasion in the Kursk region by saying that the Western allies had not yet released long-range weapons for use on Russian territory. The presence of Ukrainian troops and their efforts to eliminate the Russian threat were a way of compensating for the lack of permission.
Moscow shows no willingness for dialog
On August 6, Ukraine invaded the Kursk region with around 10,000 soldiers. Selensky had also said that this was intended to increase the pressure on Moscow to enter into negotiations for a just peace. Following the invasion, however, Russia declared its willingness to engage in talks null and void.
In his video address, Selensky also reported on problems in his own country in the fight against the Russian war of aggression. According to this, he received reports of collaborators and criminal proceedings against Ukrainians who defended the Russian aggression or even participated in the war against Kiev. The Ukrainian secret service repeatedly reports arrests and sentences in such cases.
Escape from military service a problem for Ukraine
At a meeting with the heads of the General Prosecutor's Office and the Border Guard, the main topic of discussion was illegal flight from the country, said Selenskyj. Many Ukrainians fleeing war operations pay smugglers to leave the country via the green border. Selensky announced a plan to solve the problems. Corruption in conscription offices, where conscripts sometimes buy their way out of military service by paying money for a certificate of unfitness, is also to be combated.
