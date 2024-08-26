Vorteilswelt
Here in the ticker

LIVE: Dominic Thiem against Ben Shelton

Nachrichten
26.08.2024 06:07

Dominic Thiem is eagerly awaiting his last appearance at a major. Today he faces Ben Shelton in the first round of the US Open in New York. We will be reporting live (ticker below).

comment0 Kommentare

Here is the live ticker:

"Ooooout." A shout in the Arthur Ashe Stadium, which is deserted due to corona, Dominic Thiem goes to the ground, slaps his hands over his face - he has reached the goal of his dreams, September 13, 2020 will go down in the local sports history books. It is a moment for the ages - one that will also be unforgettable when the 30-year-old returns to the scene of his greatest moment today (6 p.m.), four years after his title at the US Open, and a great Major career comes to an end.

Of course, the Lower Austrian wants to delay his farewell one last time - but a victory against local hero Ben Shelton, last year's semi-finalist and world number 13, would be a sensation. The 30-year-old knows this too, saying: "It's a really tough draw in sporting terms, he's one of the biggest stars at this tournament. But we're playing on a big court, so it's sure to be a really cool show." Thiem has delivered just such a show to the New York audience for years, thrilling the fans in the Big Apple on and off the court. Today, the Arthur Ashe Stadium will provide him with the biggest possible stage for a final "goodbye", and the organizers are planning a worthy farewell should he fail.

Ofner: "I'm feeling better"
 In sporting terms, Austria's hopes at the last major of the year rest on Sebastian Ofner. Austria's number one is taking part in the US Open for only the second time and has traveled to the event without a preparation tournament on hardcourt - a heel injury forced him to take it easy after the Olympic Games. "It's not gone yet, but I'm feeling much better. I'm positive that I can go through with the match," says the Styrian. He will face Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, number 29 in the world, in round one today (3rd match after 5 p.m.). "A tough draw," says Ofner, who has lost his only match so far this year in Miami. "I know what to expect. If I play well, there's a lot in it."

Philipp Scheichl
