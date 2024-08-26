Here in the ticker
LIVE: Dominic Thiem against Ben Shelton
Dominic Thiem is eagerly awaiting his last appearance at a major. Today he faces Ben Shelton in the first round of the US Open in New York. We will be reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
"Ooooout." A shout in the Arthur Ashe Stadium, which is deserted due to corona, Dominic Thiem goes to the ground, slaps his hands over his face - he has reached the goal of his dreams, September 13, 2020 will go down in the local sports history books. It is a moment for the ages - one that will also be unforgettable when the 30-year-old returns to the scene of his greatest moment today (6 p.m.), four years after his title at the US Open, and a great Major career comes to an end.
Of course, the Lower Austrian wants to delay his farewell one last time - but a victory against local hero Ben Shelton, last year's semi-finalist and world number 13, would be a sensation. The 30-year-old knows this too, saying: "It's a really tough draw in sporting terms, he's one of the biggest stars at this tournament. But we're playing on a big court, so it's sure to be a really cool show." Thiem has delivered just such a show to the New York audience for years, thrilling the fans in the Big Apple on and off the court. Today, the Arthur Ashe Stadium will provide him with the biggest possible stage for a final "goodbye", and the organizers are planning a worthy farewell should he fail.
Ofner: "I'm feeling better"
In sporting terms, Austria's hopes at the last major of the year rest on Sebastian Ofner. Austria's number one is taking part in the US Open for only the second time and has traveled to the event without a preparation tournament on hardcourt - a heel injury forced him to take it easy after the Olympic Games. "It's not gone yet, but I'm feeling much better. I'm positive that I can go through with the match," says the Styrian. He will face Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, number 29 in the world, in round one today (3rd match after 5 p.m.). "A tough draw," says Ofner, who has lost his only match so far this year in Miami. "I know what to expect. If I play well, there's a lot in it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.