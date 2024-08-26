LIVE: Dominic Thiem against Ben Shelton

Ofner: "I'm feeling better"

In sporting terms, Austria's hopes at the last major of the year rest on Sebastian Ofner. Austria's number one is taking part in the US Open for only the second time and has traveled to the event without a preparation tournament on hardcourt - a heel injury forced him to take it easy after the Olympic Games. "It's not gone yet, but I'm feeling much better. I'm positive that I can go through with the match," says the Styrian. He will face Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, number 29 in the world, in round one today (3rd match after 5 p.m.). "A tough draw," says Ofner, who has lost his only match so far this year in Miami. "I know what to expect. If I play well, there's a lot in it."