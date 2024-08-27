Political wrangling on the backs of house builders

Accusations against the mayor

The reason for this is that the approved zoning plan has to be corrected. In itself, this is not a major problem. According to SPÖ Deputy Mayor Tanja Illedits, the corrections to be made have been known for a long time. However - according to her accusation - the ÖVP mayor Bernd Strobl, who is also the head of the office, has not yet done anything in this direction. Even at the urgent municipal council meeting on the subject - which took place at 7 a.m. this Sunday, mind you - Strobl had not prepared the necessary documents, according to Illedits. The meeting ended without a result in terms of zoning.