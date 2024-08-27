Now Wolfsberg also has its “mini-Haaland”

In the Mercedes

From there, he regularly commutes the 50 kilometers to Wolfsberg in his parents' Mercedes ("I don't have my own car yet"). Where Kühbauer is a real "fan" of the blond bull. "He works hard in every training session, is immensely willing and hungry for goals. But you have to be careful: I don't want him to get a kink in his game. Even if you have to take setbacks into account, of course."