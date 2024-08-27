Kojzek was a ball boy
Now Wolfsberg also has its “mini-Haaland”
Two home games, eight goals - Bundesliga club WAC are doing it the way they last did ten years ago, also under coach Kühbauer! But the man of the moment is Erik Kojzek - the 18-year-old talks about Haaland, his first two Bundesliga goals and his Mercedes. And: The GAK made a real desperation post. .
The WAC had not won their first two home games for nine seasons - this year, as in 2014 under Kühbauer (4:0 Austria Vienna, 4:1 Ried), they did it again. Even with the same impressive goal tally - eight goals! 4:1 over Klagenfurt, now 4:2 over GAK. Which at least eases the protracted, almost desperate search for a striker of stature. . .
"Also a sign of quality"
It's nice that captain Baumgartner (who suffered from a "goal ban" for two full seasons!) has already scored his second goal this year; nice that Ballo - when he has time and space - gets the ball exactly where he wants it thanks to his sophisticated technique; nice that they are also able to promptly accept gifts from their opponents (like GAK did). "Also a sign of quality", as Kühbauer remarked."
"Just the beginning"
And especially nice: that youngster Erik Kojzek, who has been a tender 18 years old since January 2, scored his first Bundesliga goals. He was on cloud nine after the match ("But: That must only have been the beginning!") and was still the happiest person on Monday after the match when he went out to eat with his family in nearby Mezica.
In the Mercedes
From there, he regularly commutes the 50 kilometers to Wolfsberg in his parents' Mercedes ("I don't have my own car yet"). Where Kühbauer is a real "fan" of the blond bull. "He works hard in every training session, is immensely willing and hungry for goals. But you have to be careful: I don't want him to get a kink in his game. Even if you have to take setbacks into account, of course."
Ball boy from Haaland
At the age of 12, Erik moved to the WAC youth academy and then had a tough time getting into the academy's U16s. His most formative experience was on November 10, 2019, a date that is etched in his memory. "I was a ball boy when Erling Haaland scored all three goals in the 3-0 win at Salzburg! He's been my role model ever since, impressing me with his mentality and personality."
"Mini-Haaland"
In Ljubljana, Erik experienced the "goal monster" in the Nations League with Norway, a visit to Manchester last December was unfortunately only half the fun. "Haaland was injured and only came out as a spectator. But I'll certainly go again." And of course Kojzek is already dubbed "mini Haaland" in Wolfsberg: Also because of his blond mane and beefy physique.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
