Green balance sheet
Upper Austria wants to be climate-ready by 2040
What is Upper Austria doing to protect the environment? Are the measures working? Stefan Kaineder's (Greens) environment department has now answered these questions in a new report.
According to Kaineder, the report shows that the climate crisis has long since arrived in Upper Austria: "The global goals of limiting the rise in temperature to 1.5 degrees should also be achieved here by 2040 at the latest." He attests to the exemplary commitment of the population, but says that "increasingly frequent and noticeable events, such as flood disasters, hot days or drought, must be contained by measures".
21,000 square meters are covered every day
His agenda includes soil protection, the energy transition and renaturation. According to Kaineder, 21,000 square meters of land are converted into residential, traffic and commercial areas every day in Upper Austria. "On average, 40% of these areas are sealed," says the Provincial Councillor.
In order to counteract this, the state has introduced an unsealing subsidy of 30 euros per square meter. In terms of the energy transition, he is promoting the switch to renewable energy. Kaineder: "Wind power is also an important pillar of this. This also includes finally turning the many large parking lots in the country into solar power plants," he demands.
Returning the Traun to its natural state
Point 3 includes renaturation and flood protection. Specifically, Kaineder mentions the Traun, which has been given back some of its naturalness. In Bad Ischl and in Ebensee, for example, tributaries that had been cut off have been reopened.
